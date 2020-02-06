Upper West Chiefs Hail Akufo-Addo's Unprecedented Achievements

The President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI has commended the Akufo-Addo administration for delivering his campaign promises and living up to the expectations of the people.

He made this comment during his welcome address as Chairman at the sod-cutting ceremony of the 17-megawatt solar installation at Kaleo and Lawra.

Kuoro Kanton VI particularly eulogise the president for his "unprecedented gargantuan flagship programmes you are bringing to bear on the lives of Ghanaians just within your first tenure of office".

"We express our gratitude and sincerest appreciation to you, Mr. President for the relentless efforts you are putting into your administration to change the narrative or history of the Upper West Region and Ghana for that matter".

According to him, these achievements by the government call for celebration noting that "the people of Ghana did not make a mistake voting him into office".

He said the various policies and programmes being implemented by the government have helped to mitigate poverty in the region and nation as a whole.

He noted that the installation of the 17 megawatts of Solar power in Kaleo and Lawra, both in the Upper West Region would change the energy mix in the region.

The Tumu Kuoro, described as good news, the compensation package given to the landowners on whose land the Solar energy would be installed.

Kuoro Kanton VI appealed to the government to consider and engage capable hands in the locality who has the technical know-how to benefit directly from the project.

"We note with pride the benefits of this project. It would create employment for the people of the Kaleo community and the region at large."

He said the project will "further add to the energy requirements of the country and facilitate rural Electrification".