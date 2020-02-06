Assembly Member Initiates Communal Labour, Free Health Screening

Listen to article

The Assemblymember for shell tobacco Electoral Area of the Akatsi south Constituency in the Volta Region, Hon. Wonder Gatepe has appealed to residents of the area to participate in communal labour to keep the environment clean relentlessly.

The Assembly Member said he has instituted monthly communal labour for the Communities in his Electoral area to help improve sanitation in the area.

He was addressing the people and the media after participating in communal labour on Wednesday 5/02/2020 to desilt choked gutters in his electoral area and to cover potholes on the Tuime junction to Tuime road in the Akatsi township.

Mr. Gatepe said he would support the community to initiate self-help projects to help improve the standard of living of the people and thanked the residents for taking part in the communal labour.

The young Assemblymember in the Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. Wonder Gatepe has appealed to Government to take a second look at the developmental problems of Akatsi south Constituency and has assured the general public of taking legal actions against whoever would fail to attend the Communal labour in the subsequent days without a permission from him or from the unit committee members.

The Assemblymember for shell tobacco block, Mr. Wonder Gatepe has also organized a free health screening exercise for the people living in his Electoral Area just after the Communal labour.

The exercise, dubbed "How well are you?" registered countless people from the various communities within his electoral college.

It was the collaborative effort of Rich-Lily herbal Center in the Akatsi South District and the Assemblymember.

They were screened for various health problems, including Diabetes, Malaria, Hypertension, Hepatitis B, Cholesterol, eye problems, among others.

The beneficiaries were also offered free medication and educated on the importance of living healthy lifestyles.