Let Us Be Morally Upright With The Attitude Of Doing The Right ― Apostle Dr. Kadmiel Agbalenyoh

The Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy, Apostle Dr. Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, has called on Ghanaians to always be morally upright with the attitude of doing right and consistently telling the truth irrespective of the consequences.

Apostle Agbalenyoh made this statement during the end of the year address in Accra.

He stated that the society ought to value core values such as respect, honesty, tolerance, cleanliness and kindness and respect the nation with its institutions and laws and the culture.

He said Ghana is a multicultural society in which every citizen enjoys fundamental human rights.

The young ones must respect the elders so that the elders will spur them on to achieve their aims and aspirations.

Apostle Dr. Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, an anti-homosexuality and anti-lesbianism advocate and a philanthropist observed that our society is bedeviled by cases of homosexuality, lesbianism, kidnapping and rampant killings which have resulted into the present insecurity which the nation is faced with. He added that Ghana is a sociable conservative country where homosexuality is illegal and punishable.

Apostle cautioned that unless Ghanaians feared to sin against God and parents remained committed to imbibing good family values, the country would remain to face insecurity. He also called on the authorities to ban the operations of “Okada”. The harm that “Okada” operations bring to the people is so huge; many homes are broken because bread winners are killed through Okada accidents

He called on leaders of Trade Unions to be circumspect and tactful in their decision on strikes. "Strike should not be the last resort to address industrial disputes. Strike does not resolve problems but rather bring untold hardships to both workers and employers."

He said sometimes the feud or mistakes are caused by the previous government.

Apostle Dr. Agbelenyoh also cautioned drivers to observe traffic regulations. “Don’t drink while you drive and don’t drive while you drink. Always have it in mind that you are holding the lives of others and yours.

Apostle Dr. Agbalenyoh praised the President, His Excellency Akufo Addo for the introduction of the Free Senior High School and added that the idea of getting a good education for the youth would be more progressive if parents would send their children to school.

“Failure of parents to send their children to school could bring a failure to the president’s foresight.

He also commended the Planting for Food and Job policy because the introduction of the policy has attracted many youth who were hitherto seeking “white collar” jobs which are not coming. He advised the youth to take agriculture as a business and make a living out of it.

The Apostle also advised chiefs and the family heads whose custody our lands are, to give lands to the youth who have embraced the Planting for Food and Jobs policy of the Government.

He observed that the present ills in our society are also due to indiscipline and too much love for material wealth.