2020 Elections: ‘If You Shed Blood, You’ll Answer To Me When I Win’ – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has warned that anybody any bloody tasty group who the aim to frustrate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from freely and fairly participating in the December polls, would be held accountable to his government when he wins.

Speaking at the one-year anniversary of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence which saw some NDC supporters shot by masked national security operatives, the flag bearer of the biggest opposition party, said: “A leading member of the NPP declared publicly that Ayawaso West Wuogon was just a dress rehearsal and that the real events would be on 7 December 2020”.

He continued, “Since he made this statement, I haven’t heard the President, his Vice-President, the NPP leadership dissociate themselves from this statement that was made by the leading member.

“The people of Ghana, under the 1992 Constitution, have a constitutional mandate to defend the Constitution and our national sovereignty and we will call on the people of Ghana to prevent any subversion of the will of the people and resist any attempt to undermine the Constitution of Ghana on 7 December 2020”, he stated.

Mr. Mahama then warned: “… Let me serve notice that all those contemplating bloodshed and their promoters, if they shed any Ghanaian blood on 7th December, 2020 and by the grace of God, I become the President of this country on 7th January, 2021, they would be held individually to account for their actions”.

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr also criticised the Ghana Police Service’s boycott of the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence commemoration.

According to him, the Service’s refusal to provide security for organisers of the one year anniversary of the sad happening is an indictment on its professionalism.

“This is the first time in my life and perhaps the first time in recorded history that a police institution is calling on policemen not to provide security. Now if the police are not providing security, what are the police there for?,” he stressed.

"What the use of the police is if they are not ready to provide security at such events with the former president and other leaders in attendance," he quizzed.

His comments follow a supposed wireless message by the police signed by Emmanuel Afriyie Sakyi as directive that “no police officer should be detailed to provide security for the event. Indeed all police officers within the region must dissociate themselves from the event.”

It concluded that “any officer found to have availed his/himself at the ceremony will be severely sanctioned. Accept for strict compliance.”

The by-election which was held on January 31, 2019, was marred by a shooting incident at the residence of Mr. Kwasi Delali Brempong, the NDC candidate, which resulted in injuries to 18 persons. An observer at one of the polling stations was also assaulted.

At the La Bawaleshie School Park, the NDC MP for Ningo Prampram, Mr. Samuel Nartey George, who was observing the elections, was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified persons.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

