Odeefour Oteng Korankye Calls On Chief Imam

The Chief of Berekuso and Akuapem Twafohene, Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, has paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu at his residence in Fadama.

The visit forms part of activities to mark the upcoming Ohum Festival to be celebrated by the people of Berekuso on 29th February this year. It was also to foster the long standing peaceful relationship between the two religious leaders.

In his remarks, Chief of Berekuso, Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, said his visit was to foster cordial relationship among all the religious circles. He said Ghanaians despite their cultural differences, have lived peacefully and therefore there is the need to continue to live in the peaceful atmosphere God has provided regardless your political, religious or political background.

Odeefour Korankye II, also used the opportunity to formally invite the National Chief Imam to this year’s Ohum Festival at Berekuso this month.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Usmanu Nuhu Sharabutu was grateful to Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, for the visit. He said he has been honoured to have received such a delegation from Berekuso.

He accepted the invite and assured Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, that he will join the people of Berekuso to mark the Ohum Festival.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

