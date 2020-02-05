[HOT AUDIO] New Voter Register: NDC Communicator Vows To Cause Chaos At EC Offices

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for Nkwanta South, Richard Manuribe has said his outfit will invade the Electoral Commission’s office to cause chaos if the EC does not reverse the decision to compile a new voters’ register.

Richard Manuribe said his party and some other opposition parties will storm the EC office to protest and register their displeasure ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“We will make sure we storm the Electoral Commission headquarters and force them to stop the attempt to do a new voter’s register,” Richard Manuribe told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

Reacting to this, Richard Manuribe said the EC will fail in its course because the coalition would not allow it to spend monies on a new register which is “needless.”

Richard Manuribe entreated all members of the party to get involved in the demonstration and ‘seize power to make Ghana better’.

“We are therefore announcing to everyone to rise up and meet at 6am to undertake this demonstration, and seize power to make Ghana better”

He said they will occupy the EC’s offices and also stage a massive demonstration in Accra and other parts of the country.

---KingdomfmOnline