Kwabena Duffuor, 8 Others Charged With 68 Counts Of Money Laundering, Others

Collapsed UniBank founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has been charged by the state with 68 counts of fraudulent breach of trust, money laundering, dishonestly receiving and falsification of accounts.

According to the suit filed at the High Court, Dr. Duffuor will be facing trial alongside the former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiama and seven others.

The others are Hoda Holdings Limited, Kwabena Duffour II, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis, Elsie Dansoa Kyereh, Jeffrey Amon, Benjamin Ofori and Kwadwo Opoku Okoh.

The facts sheet as filed by the Attorney General, indicate that Dr. Duffuor and Hoda Holdings Limited are being accused of dishonestly receiving over GHS663 million through subsidiaries of Hoda Holdings.

The money according to the facts sheet came through customer deposits with uniBank that were allegedly dishonestly transferred between January 2014 and February 2018.

—citinewsroom