Ashiaman MP Write To EC Over IT, Procurement Consultants

The Member of Parliament for Ashiaman Ernest Norgbe has written to the Electoral Commission seeking to know if the commission has engaged services of IT consultant Dr Ofori- Adjei and procurement consult A. Akrofi.

In a letter drafted by his lawyer Michael Kpebu, the MP is also demanding from the Commission if they engaged these individuals according to the appropriate laws of engagement.

Citing the Right to Information Act, the MP is requesting the commission to provide him a copy of the document containing the formal procedure through which these officers were engaged.

The development comes in the wake of the impasse between Electoral Commission and some political parties including the main opposition NDC over new voters register for the December polls.

The parties say a register will be a recipe for chaos since there will not be enough time to verify its integrity before the polls

The Commission, however, insists it will go ahead to develop a new register for the polls. The commission has already announced the exercise will begin April 18 and end in November – a month to the polls.

Download here:

New Doc 2020-02-05 11.23.20

---starrfmonline