Farouk Aliu Mahama Awarded For Selfless Leadership

An NPP Parliamentary aspirant and son of the late former Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has been awarded by the Voiceless Media Consult at a ceremony in Yendi.

According to the organizers, they believe Farouk Aliu Mahama has undertaken a number of humanitarian projects that have benefitted the Yendi people a lot hence the recognition.

They believe he is the true son of Yendi who should be encouraged to do more.

Some of the projects Farouk Aliu Mahama has undertaken include the following: the Donation of GHC200,000 for the refurbishment of the Yendi Mortuary; the Provision of portable drinking water for the people of Adibo in the Yendi Constituency; the Training of Yendi Women in soap making and also supporting them the needed start-up capital;

Other interventions he undertook also include supporting Yendi farmers with farm inputs; sponsoring a free health screening in Yendi; He donated footballs and Jerseys to all youth groups in Yendi; he paid the school fees of many youths of Yendi; supported GBC with GHC20,000 in Yendi; Farouk got helped many youths in Yendi to get jobs; He also paid the pilgrimage of15 elderly people in Yendi to perform Hajj for Yendi and Ghana.