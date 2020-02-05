Initiative Launched To Achieve 90-90-90 Target

The Ghana Aids Control Programme and the Ghana Aids Commission, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, have launched an initiative to renew commitment to the elimination of HIV/AIDS.

The initiative, called ” What Time Is It”, is to back a final push towards achieving the global 90-90-90 target.

The target is to ensure that by 2020, 90% of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.

Speaking to Citi News‘ after the launch of the initiative at the Eastern Regional Health Directorate in Koforidua, the Programmes Manager for the National HIV/ STI Control Program Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo said more sensitisation was needed on the issue.

“So this initiative is to reignite the passion, the momentum to sustain the efforts we have made so far, go back to the basis to ensure we increase the prevention education amongst the general public,” he said.

Dr. Ayisi thus called on all partners and stakeholders to support the efforts of the commission to help achieve the 90-90-90 target.

“What Time Is It initiative is to set us on the path to epidemic control by the year 2030 so in the next 10 years if we are able to achieve our 90-90-90 target then we are in pole position to be able to ensure that HIV is a condition not of public health importance in the next 10 years.”

The Eastern Regional Director of Health, Dr. Alberta Biritwum Nyarko, who lauded the efforts of the commission, pledged the region’s commitment to achieving the targets.

She also called on health workers in the region to exhibit high professionalism and not to discriminate against persons living with HIV.

---citinewsroom