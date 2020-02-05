Dr. Anyars Awarded For Exceptional Leadership

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nation Builders Corps has been awarded by the Management of the Voiceless Media and Consult for what it described as tremendous innovations, prudent leadership and accessibility at his organisation and also services to his community.

Presenting a certificate of honour to the NABCO CEO at a brief ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of the Voiceless Media and Consult, Chief Akilu Sayibu, explained that the Voiceless Media Honours were aimed at encouraging and motivating Ghanaians who were doing their utmost best for Mother Ghana and their communities.

He commended Dr. Anyars Imoro Ibrahim for his positive attributes and temperament that has endeared him to not only the staff at the NABCO but also the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Voiceless Media disclosed that it has over a period of six months, through its researchers, monitored the activities of some government appointees both at their corporate organisations and also in their communities and were impressed with the feedback hence the need to recognise some appointees for their services to society.

Receiving the certificate of honour in his office, Dr. Anyars thanked the Management of the Voiceless Media and Consult for the award and said he was humbled by the recognition accorded him and intend to the extra mile for the betterment of his organisation and community.

The NABCO CEO used the opportunity to call on beneficiaries of the NABCO modules to put in their maximum best wherever they are whilst hoping for a better future.

Dr. Anyars Imoro, who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Tamale Central Constituency, thanked the Management and staff of the NABCO for their support and commitment to duty saying that the honour was for all of them.

Present at the ceremony were Messrs Felìx Agbodo, Abdul-Dayan Alhassan and Alhassan Iddrisu all of the Voiceless Media and some staff of the NABCO in Accra.