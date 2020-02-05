Local Boys Start A Tech Company To Address Unemployment In Ghana

Listen to article

HouseClap is a Ghanaian based technology company seeking to change the way things are done in the informal sector of the country by digitizing home/office maintenance and construction service provision through a simple online platform @ https://www.houseclap.com/ . At HouseClap their focus is to connect workers in the informal sector in fields such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, etc. to homeowners and organizations through the click of a button. We all know how difficult it is to find a qualified, reliable and trusted artisan in Ghana for repair works in the home or office.

The idea was conceived by two childhood friends while in the university with the vision of creating jobs for the youth in Ghana and Africa as a whole. Godwin Aheto, CEO/Founder and Enoch Akwesi Appiah, Co-Founder started HouseClap in 2017 after several attempts of finding part-time jobs in Accra to support their education had failed. They were joined later by a third member, Edzona K. Tetteh, as he strongly believes in the vision of the startup as well. From the streets of Ashaiman, these young individuals knew how difficult it is to make ends meet and this was part of their motivation; to contribute to the change they wish to see around them. However, the journey hasn't been easy for them with no source of funding and very little experience in starting a business right from school.

Understanding the concern of homeowners about tracking who goes in and out of their homes, the startup takes the time to personally recruit all artisans that work on their platform. The backgrounds of all artisans are verified to ensure the safety of clients at all times. At HouseClap, a 30-day service guarantee is issued to all clients on completion of services preventing clients from paying twice for the same service. All services are also monitored to avoid over billings and to ensure transparency, giving clients the time to go about their busy schedules without worry. The good thing is you get to even see how much you pay before the team arrives for duty through their e-commerce feature on their website.

The startup has been in operation officially for a little over two years now with close to forty (40) employees in the fields of carpentry, plumbing, electrical, painting, welding, aluminium fabrication, AC installation/repairs, etc. Providing a one-stop-shop solution to homeowners and organizations, the startup has so far completed 250+ service requests to over seventy (70) homes and six (6) organizations with the number of employees increasing each day. Because of this, job applications are always opened at the startup to increase their coverage and provide more solutions to home problems.

Addressing the issue of unemployment among the youth in Ghana, the co-founders have the vision to give jobs and training to 500+ youth across the 16 regions of the country. The startup also looks to address the issue of gender inequality by empowering young women to take up training programs and jobs in fields known to be dominated by men for decades. As a result of this, the team is commencing 30 days of free training for ladies in painting and wallpapering in the month of April, 2020. At HouseClap, they believe that everybody deserves a decent job with fair wages and this is a motivation to the founders; to eradicate poverty and give the youth a fair chance at life.

What is the future for HouseClap? The future is to become the ultimate home/office maintenance service provider in Africa with the most efficient form of delivering these services to users through the use of a mobile and USSD application. It is also the vision of the startup to commence home beauty and wellness services expanding their service category thereby increasing the chances of employment for ladies especially. This business can go a long way in transforming the face of the Ghanaian economy through jobs creation.

So the next time there is a broken kitchen faucet or a leaking toilet in your home, you know how to book a plumbing service like a boss just at the click of a button and enjoy “The HouseClap Experience”. HouseClap – Your home fix, just a clap away…

Website: https://www.houseclap.com

Email: [email protected] Tel: 0200054188