Akufo-Addo Gov't Has Engaged 70,000 Nurses Since 2017--Adomako Baafi

A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says some 70,000 nurses and midwives have been employed since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came into office in January 2017.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led government is still working to absorb a number of unemployed nurses.

“President Akufo-Addo has done well to employ over 70,000 nurses since he took over as President in 2017, during President Mahama’s tenure he failed to employ nurses which have cost massive employment and we are working hard to employ all the nurses who are unemployed,” Yaw Adomako Baafi told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on ‘Medo Ghana’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“We are aware of the current unemployment situation the previous government created. That is why the president upon assuming office started a process to get our nurses employed,” he added

His comment is a response to Member of Parliament for Buem, Hon. Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah’s condemnation of alleged harassment of some graduate unemployed nurses and midwives.

Adomako Baafi says the embargo on public sector jobs that existed prior to the NPP’s coming into office, is largely to blame for the backlog of unemployed health professionals.

He said the recruitment exercise is part of a grand agenda by the Health Ministry to employ more additional nurses and midwives across the country.

---KingdomfmOnline