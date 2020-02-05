World Cancer Day: Ghanaians Urged To Adopt Healthy Lifestyle

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation (HDMF), an Accra-based organisation working towards the transformation of persons with disability has passionately appealed to Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles devoid of tobacco, excessive alcohol, poor diet, and lack of exercise.

This according to the Foundation, will help minimise or prevent the risk of getting cancer, which also leads to disabilities.

Cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue and at its worst stages makes a person disabled. It is ranked globally as the leading cause of death followed by HIV AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis in that order.

The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day dubbed, “I AM and I WILL".

In a statement issued in Accra to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day and signed by its Executive Director of Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba

The Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation also expressed worry about how young persons in Ghana are contracting Cancer due to behavioral and dietary lifestyles.

According to the statement Cancer more or less causes disability among victims as it becomes difficult for them to do certain activities and interact with the world around them.

Adding that "Blaming yourself, somebody or God, feeling of loneliness, isolation, dejection, rejection and pain are common amongst the patients of cancer. Please take action by caring, visiting, helping, supporting cancer patients and persons with disability".

Read the Full Statement Below:

HENRY DJABA MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

(4th February, 2020)

Statement on World Cancer Day

The effects of cancer are really devastating. The first reaction to diagnoses of cancer is often acute shock. After shock, comes fear and anxiety set in. Then you ask the question, “why me?” Acceptance of the condition is not very easy among people who are diagnosed with cancer and adjusting to the changes that occur from ill-health can be considerably difficult.

So, it is absolutely important to get a clinical psychologist to provide counselling. Cancer is among the leading cause of death worldwide. Do you know that cancer, is ranked as the leading cause of death followed by HIV AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis in that order? The global rapid increases in Cancer cases are very disturbing and worrisome.

World Cancer Day is today, 4th February of every year. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) in collaboration with the United Nations has set aside this day to observe and raise awareness, offer prevention solutions, fraternize with persons living with Cancer and offer messages of solidarity.

As a disability and gender-focused organization, the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation (HDMF) with an enduring mission of working towards the transformation of persons with disability and gender, is concerned about the increasing cases of cancer in Ghana. HDMF takes this opportunity to make a passionate appeal to all Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles devoid of tobacco, excessive alcohol, poor diet, and lack of exercise.

Available latest data by the World Health Organization through its International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) shows that, Globally, the burden of cancer is estimated to have risen to 18.1 million new cases.

9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018 and 21.7 million cancer cases will be recorded in 2030.

The total number of people who are alive within 5 years of a cancer diagnosis, which is normally called the 5years prevalence, is 43.8 million.

In 6 deaths about 1 is a result of cancer.

17 people also die every minute worldwide according to WHO.

Cancer patient undergoing treatment

In Ghana, it was estimated in 2018 that, 16,600 cases of cancer occur annually. This means an age-standardized rate of 109.5 cases per hundred thousand persons. The most frequent Cancers in men are:

Cancer of the Liver

Prostrate

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Stomach and Colorectal.

In women, the most frequent Cancers are:

Cervix Cancer

Breast Cancer

Liver Cancer

Ovary and

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL)

Cancer does not spare the young either. In recent times, alarmingly, there have been cancer

related casualties among young persons in Ghana due to behavioral and dietary lifestyles.

Is having cancer a disability? YES. Because disability is defined as any condition of the body or mind that makes it more difficult for the person with the condition to do certain activities and interact with the world around them. Cancer is a disease in which abnormal cells divide uncontrollably and destroy body tissue and at its worst stages makes a person disabled. Blaming yourself, somebody or God, feeling of loneliness, isolation, dejection, rejection and pain are common amongst the patients of cancer. Please take action by caring, visiting, helping, supporting cancer patients and persons with disability. The theme for this year’s World Cancer Day is “I AM and I WILL. Share this story in your capacity to act in the face of cancer.

#WorldCancerDay2020

#BeatCancer

#TobaccoFreeWorld

Signed

Otiko Afisah Djaba

Executive Director