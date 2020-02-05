Mafi-Dove Holds ‘Ngoryiza’ Festival To Promote Dev't

The Chiefs and people of Mafi-Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have held their 14th Annual Ngoryiza Festival and Homecoming Durbar.

The festival which brought together all sons and daughters within and outside the region to deliberate on how to promote the development of the area was under the theme: “The Development of Our Communities; A Shared Responsibility."

The Assembly Member for Mafi-Dove Electoral Area, Hon. Moses Kwasi Awukuvi-Danyevor speaking on behalf of the late Chief of the area, Togbe Tsatsu Sakpleka III decried the lack of development in the town.

He said the area is faced with a lot of development challenges such as improper drainage system, poor road network, poor sanitation, poor telecommunication network among others, and that the focus of this year’s festival was to raise an amount of GHC50,000.00 to complete a Kindergarten block which started last year.

Hon. Awukuvi-Danyevor bemoaned that the only ICT centre in the community has five computers that are unable to serve the population in the area, and called on NGOs and other donor organizations to come and support the people.

He appealed to the government and the district assembly to critically consider the Mepe-Mafi-Dove Junction roads for construction and also construct a bridge over the Mlagoe creek linking Mafi-Dove and other surrounding communities such as Aklaya, Aflokofe, Kpogadzi, Ntekpor, Kukudor and Zikponu.

Hon. Awukuvi-Danyevor noted that the Mafi-Dove community with a population of over 7,000 has no police station, a senior high school or tertiary institution.

The Assemblyman indicated that the community has started building its own police station and therefore appealed to the government to come to their aid.

He disclosed that vast lands have also been allocated awaiting the construction of Senior High School and Tertiary by the government in the nearest future.

Hon. Awukuvi-Danyevor also disclosed that the community is mobilizing their own resources towards the building of a modern market, and thus appealed to the assembly to offer the needed support.

The District Chief Executive for Central Tongu, Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah commended the chiefs and people of Mafi-Dove for their commitment towards the development of the area.

He however expressed serious concern about the high rate of teenage pregnancy among girls in Mafi-Dove. The community he indicated has the second highest number of teenage pregnancies in the entire district.

He therefore appealed to the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba who is the crowned development queen mother of Mafi-Dove to assist the people to reverse the trend.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the festival, the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba charged parents and other key stakeholders to pay particular attention to the rising issue of teenage pregnancy.

Dr. Otiko Djaba who was enstooled as the Nutefeworla I (Development Queen mother) in August 2017, said the girl child must be specifically and deliberately protected from early child betrothals, child marriage, teenage pregnancy, defilement, rape and any risk that might hinder their development.

The Executive Director of the Henry Djaba Memorial Foundation assured to use her Foundation to create the needed awareness against all negative practices that affect the development of girls in the area.

Dr. Otiko Afisah Djaba donated an amount of GHC2,000 towards the completion of the Kindergarten block being constructed by the community and also donated 10 new oxygen cylinders to the Mafi-Dove Health Centre with support from the UNFPA.

The festival was also graced by the Members of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Central Tongu, Hon. Gabby Alex Hottordze and South Tongu, Hon. Hon. Kobena Mensah Wisdom Woyome.