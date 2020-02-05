Coronavirus: Gov’t To Secure Insurance For Frontline Workers In Possible Outbreak

Government is working out plans to secure an insurance cover for all front line workers who will be attending to coronavirus related cases in the occurrence of an outbreak in the country.

Although the virus has claimed over 400 lives with over 20,000 reported cases from China and 26 other countries, there is no confirmed case in Ghana yet.

Addressing the media, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu said the planned move is to aid in tackling the spread of the coronavirus in case of an outbreak.

“We are in this together and therefore we call on the private sector to give their full support to national efforts in this period,” he said.

Government has also set aside GHS2.5 million to respond in the event of an outbreak.

The money is meant as start-up funds towards the implementation of the initial response for Ghana’s national preparedness plan.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated plans to procure 10,000 pieces of personal protection equipment for the use of all our frontline workers.

---citinewsroom