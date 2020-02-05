“The Development Of Builsa Land Depends On Only Chiefs And Politicians” — 2019 Debate

Listen to article

Mr. Chairman, Panel of Judges, Accurate Time Keeper, Headmaster, Distinguish Staff Members, Fellow Debaters, Fellow Students, Ladies and Gentlemen, I greet you all.

The motion before the house is “The Development of Builsa Land Depends on Only Chiefs and Politicians” and I Alaguuk Lydia, of Siniensi Junior High School in form two rise strongly as the principal speaker to speak for the motion.

Mr. Chairman, kindly permit me to explain some keywords in the motion as there is no room without a foundation. According to the Longman dictionary, approved by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and recommended for basic schools, development is the process of growing, changing or becoming better. Meaning, the Builsa land is said to be experiencing development if it is changing positively, i.e having good roads, better hospitals and educational facilities, clean and safe environment, better standards of living and many more.

Also, a chief is a leader of a group of people or an organisation. Example, Naab Afulaang Apiꬼjiak Gilbert is the chief of the Siniensi Community, also, His Royal Highness, Naab Azantilow Azagsuk is the chief of Sandema and paramount chief of the Builsa people. A politician on the other hand is someone who works in politics especially, someone who is elected. For example, MPs, Ministers of state, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and Presidents.

Panel of judges, having made the motion very clear to the understanding of the entire house, I would now like to present my points in support of my argument.

First and foremost, chiefs are responsible for ensuring unity and peaceful co-existence amongst the people of Buluk which is the foundation for development, through the settlement of disputes among the people of the Builsa society. We all know that peace is a suitable ground for development without which a society cannot grow. The chief is also the intelligence of the people who foresee any threat to his society and device smart ways to deal with these environmental, social and economic threats. Mr. Chairman, during the days of the slave trade, some chiefs in the country connive with the slave traders and gave out their people which affected their development. But because of the intelligence and efforts of our chief Naab Azantilow, the people were united and defeated Babatu. May I ask, if Babatu was not driven away, will there be development? This shows that our development is dependent on only the chiefs and politicians!

In addition, good relationships amongst the chiefs themselves and the politicians promote development. This is because, for Builsa land to develop, the people have to work together and support each other as there is no community in the Builsa land which is self-reliant. However, if there isn’t good relationship amongst the chiefs, it will prevent us Builsa’s from working together since we are their followers. Also, if the chiefs do not have good relationships with the politicians to work towards what is beneficial for our land, we will be beating about the bush all the time. This shows that the development depends on only the chiefs and politicians because their relationships directly affect the followers.

Moreover, it is a key responsibility of politicians, more especially ruling governments to provide the Builsa land with social amenities to improve the standards of living of the people. They are responsible for providing social amenities with resources of the country like taxes, oil revenue etc. and making policies that will end poverty.

Mr. Chairman, have you ever seen a community that develops without a leader? No! Places that develop has chiefs and political leaders who initiate the development and guide the direction of change. Places without chiefs or leaders are full of chaos. All these points out to the fact that Buluk’s development depends on only its chiefs and politicians.

Panel of judges, in conclusion, after all these cogent points I have mentioned, should we still behave like the proverbial ostrich which buries its head in the sand and pretends that nothing is wrong? By believing the development of Builsa land does not depend on only chiefs and politicians? I can see my opponents nodding their heads gently in agreement with me but are feeling shy to join us support the motion.

Mr. Chairman, Panel of Judges, Accurate Time Keeper, Honourable Headmaster, Members of Staff present, Fellow Debaters, Fellow Students, Ladies and Gentlemen, I therefore call upon the whole house including my opponents to throw away their scripts and join us support the motion that “The Development of Builsa Land Depends on Only Chiefs and Politicians”, thank you! My name once more is Alaguuk Lydia.

This debate is written and presented by Miss Alaguuk Lydia, a member of the Debate and Leadership Team of Siniensi J.H.S, during her JHS two days. This was to support her aguement for the motion stated above to collegue students at school on Friday, 28th June, 2019. Lydia is now in J.H.S 3.

