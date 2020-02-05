Four Health Facilities Designated For Coronavirus Cases - Health Minister

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has indicated that four health facilities have been selected as treatment centers to quarantine persons for possible diagnosed of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The deadly virus which has become a global outbreak has killed at least 427 people and infected more than 20,000.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, February 4 on plans by the Health Ministry to fight any possible outbreak in the country, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu observed that isolation facilities and treatment centers have been set up to ensure cases of the deadly virus is managed very well once suspected or confirmed.

“For case management, we have designated treatment centers, isolation facilities and holding places for the management of confirmed and suspected cases respectively”, he told the Members of Parliament.

The Health Minister added, “Four health facilities have been identified as treatment centers. The Tema General Hospital, the Ga East Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the Police Hospital. Furthermore, all the teaching hospitals and the Regionals hospitals have the potential capacity”.

As part of additional measures, the Health Ministry has conducted training for the case management teams in the various selected health facilities that will be used to handle cases of the coronavirus.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu also indicated that the Government has allocated GH¢2.5 million to respond to the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, checks at two of Ghana’s most critical entry points, the Aflao and the Elubo borders have been strengthened to ensure travelers do not carry the virus into the country