Nandom Elevated To A Municipality Status

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo Member of Parliament (MP) has elevated the Nandom District to a status of a Municipality.

Upon this elevation, the District will witness an unprecedented massive infrastructure development in the areas of roads, health, education, and agriculture among others.

President Akuffo Addo made this declaration when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people of the Nandom Traditional Area on a one-day working visit to the Upper West Region.

“I'm happy that I've been able to sign the papers that have converted Nandom District Assembly into a municipal assembly”, he said.

He appealed to the people to seize the opportunity to register when the Electoral Commission begins the compilation of new voter's register in April to enable them to exercise their civic right of voting in the general election.

President Akuffo Addo also requested the people of Nandom Constituency to vote massively to return the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nandom and Minister for Interior back to Parliament to continue his good work and retain his government for four more years.