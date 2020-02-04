A/R: Group Vows To Stop GIADEC From Mining Bauxite In Nyinahini Forest

Some youth groups within the Ashanti Region have vowed to stop the mining of bauxite in the Nyinahin forest reserve over what they say is lack of transparency by the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) in its dealings with the host communities.

The groups have also called for the immediate dissolution of the GIADEC Board.

According to the group, the leadership of the host communities have no representation on the recently constituted board.

In January 2020, traditional authorities within the Tano-Offin Forest Reserve enclave in a statement accused the corporation of opaqueness as far as plans to mine bauxite in the area was concerned.

Speaking at a news conference in Kumasi, the spokesperson for a traditional youth group, the Asante Kotoko Society, Nana Oti Awere asked GIADEC to be open in its dealings with the people.

“The GIADEC board is following old fashions and principles to come and destroy our area. We are not going to allow that. So we call on the government to ask GIADEC to withdraw the tender however far they've gone.”

“We also call on the government to dissolve the board of GIADEC because Asanteman has very little say on the board and we can't allow that to happen. If they dare ignore what we are saying now and try to come to Nyinahin to mine any bauxite, there will be fireworks. I assure you,” he threatened.

NGOs refutes claims by GIADEC

The Coalition of NGOs Against mining Atewa (CONAMA) had earlier asked the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation to stop misinforming the Ghanaian Public on the bauxite development agenda.

This came after GIADEC said the environment and especially river bodies which take their source from the Atewa forest will not be affected in any way.

But a statement issued by CONAMA and signed by Daryl Bosu indicated that the figures given by GIADEC did not make clear the quantity of bauxite available for mining.

GIADEC advised by Asantehene

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in July 2019 urged the board and the management of GIADEC to adopt best practices that will ensure responsible and sustainable mining.

This call was made when a delegation from GIADEC paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The Asantehene also urged the firm to ensure that they duly engage with communities that will be affected by their activities.

---citinewsroom