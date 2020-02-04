Academic City To Educate SHS Students On Future Job Prospects

Academic City University College, a premium STEAM and Entrepreneurship tertiary education has embarked on a nationwide campaign to educate the younger generation about the jobs of the future.

The campaign dubbed “A City Career Tour” seeks to provide the necessary support and inspiration to senior high school students throughout their life-long career journeys.

In recent times, career has become a life-long continuous process of development. The situation has called for the need to provide the younger generation access to information all through their career path.

The initiative will help to trigger and inculcate the thinking process of students about career choices. It will ensure the availability and accessibility of career information to these senior high students to enable them understand the evolving dynamic of the job market in the era of information and technology.

The ACity Career Tour Campaign commenced at the Akosombo International School. Interacting with the students of Akosombo International School, Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Dean of Engineering at Academic City indicated that Academic City’s initiative provides young students a ‘one-stop shop’ for opportunities available to them after high schools.

“I’m always excited to interact and help students who have no clue as to their career path. It is the goal of ACity Career Tour campaign to work with these students to give them direction in choosing the right career path”, she said.

Dr. Linda Deigh, Dean of Business and Social Sciences emphasized the need for young students to be aware that they have a career path to take once their schooling is over and also help guide them to make the right career choice.

According to her, the ACity Career Tour Campaign is an innovative platform that offers young students the opportunity to see into the future job market to enable them make the right career choice.

She encouraged the students to seek advice with regard to their future career decisions.

Mr. Julius Kog-Der, Headmaster of Akosombo International School commended Academic City for the initiative to educate the younger generation about future jobs and also guide them to make the right career choice.

“This is a great opportunity for my students to receive information about the future jobs and what programmes they can pursue to be relevant and valuable to the future job market”, he noted.

He was optimistic that his students are now more confident about their future career and programmes to pursue after high school.

