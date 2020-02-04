Ghanaians Urged To Support World Read Aloud Day Celebration

Listen to article

Mr. Mathias Tulasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana (LAG), a non governmental literacy organisation has called on Ghanaians to support the upcoming World Read Aloud Day celebration slated for Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

He said, across the globe, at least 793 million people remain illiterate and something must be done to reduce the number drastically “especially in Ghanaian schools where most pupils do not benefit from lessons taught at school because they do not understand English Language which is the medium of instruction”.

Mr. Mathias Tulasi made this call following the decision by Literacy Ambassadors Ghana(LAG) to mark the World Read Aloud Day in 21 basic schools.

He said the culture of reading and love for books has become everyone's responsibility.

“The culture of reading and love for books is something that we must all do our best to inculcate in the younger ones at a very tender age because becoming a lifetime reader is based on developing a very deep love for reading at a tender age”, he said.

He added that reading is a habit that can make an individual a better person since most children who read grow to become an adult who thinks.

Mr Mathias Tulasi stressed that reading aloud to a child is one of the most important things parents, teachers and caregivers can do with children indicating that, “not only does this build a strong language foundation, but also introduces vocabulary and can help develop curiosity and critical thinking among children”.

The World Read Aloud Day is an annual worldwide celebration that encourages kids, parents, and educators everywhere to grab a book, find an audience, and read aloud to them.