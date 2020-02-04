5 More NPP Boys Arrested Over 500 Missing ‘Galamsey’ Excavators

Listen to article

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested six persons in connection with the 500 missing mining excavators.

The suspects are believed to be members of the ruling New Patriotic Party which claim to be fighting against illegal mining.

The Head of Public Affairs, CID, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, made this known in a press release dated February 4, 2020.

According to the release, the missing excavators and other equipment were those seized by Operations Vanguard in the fight against illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

“Suspect Ekow Ewusi who was contracted to take custody of the equipment, was arrested on Monday February 2, 2020 at Abelemkpe in Accra together with five (5) other accomplices namely: Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Harurna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin,” according to the statement.

Ekow Ewusi is a suspended first Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Central Region.

“All suspects are in police custody. The police is assured that due processes will be followed,” it added.

---Daily Guide