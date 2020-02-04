Paris Live Tuesday 4 February

In today's edition of Paris Live we cross to the USA where the 1st in the 2020 round of Presidential Primaries, the Iowa Caucus, has been a scene of chaos with no results released to date with technical problems and inconsistencies being cited as the cause.

We'll also go live to our correspondent in Beirut for more reaction to US President Donald Trump's Middle East Peace Plan that has been scorned by Palestinians as completely biased in favour of Israel.

To mark World Cancer Day we take a look at the shocking statistics that underline the gap between affluent and developing economies in treating the disease successfully.

We look back at the life and legacy of former president Daniel Arap Moi who ruled Kenya with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, who has died at the age of 95.

Malawi's constitutional court upholds an opposition challenge against the result of recent elections ruling that declared incumbent President Peter Mutharika was "not duly elected."

We have a special report on how the people of Gaza are turning to solar power to avoid cuts in electricity that have plagued the enclave for the past 14 years.

And as always what's trending on RFI English.com.

