Journalists Urged To Expand Their Reportage/Discussions On Migration

Journalists in Ghana have been urged to expand their reports and discussions bothering migration since their focus on migrants alone limits the intensity of the campaign.

Middle or connection men and close relatives of migrants, it has been noted are some key areas where manipulation and pressure emanate for those youth to migrate in search of supposed greener pastures.

Addressing a cross-section of journalists drawn from Ashanti, Bono, and Ahafo regions, a representative from the International Organization for Migration Collins Yeboah noted that their office has realized many of the migrants suffering in other countries would love to return but their relatives do not support them in that regard.

In many cases he noted, the migrants’ families took a loan to assist them to pay the ‘connection men’ facilitating their journeys and would, therefore, be a great disappointment to the entire family should they return without breaking through.

Senior journalists and editors who focus on reporting on, and discussing migration stories, and its effects on the youth of Ghana especially, and Africa in the aforementioned regions attended the workshop.

It was organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in conjunction with Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA).

It was aimed at training the journalists on how to empower youth in Ghana, and Africa for that matter, through their respective areas of practice.

According to Mr. Yeboah, more than 1,200 Ghanaian youth have been assisted to return to the country so far.

However over 6,000 migrants died while attempting to either cross the desert or the Mediterranean sea, a figure he fears, involves thousands of Ghanaian youth.

Former Chairman for Media Foundation for West Africa Professor Kwame Karikari urged journalists to spend more time to analyze and write on issues about migration.

The renowned Professor believes the manner people travel across the country and their means of traveling should be of concern to the media.

He noted that the reportage on these issues would help provide information to the government so as to enable it to plan appropriately for it.

“It is an undeniable fact that Ghanaians love to travel and most do so for varied reasons so I urge the media to find out the risks, motivations and the economic impacts these issues.

Professor Karikari also spent some time to educate or remind the journalists on the best ways of investigating, following up and reporting on Migration.

President of Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Mr. Andrew Aninkorah took the opportunity to update the journalists on the ongoing misunderstanding between their association and the Communication Ministry.

He appealed to them to take a keen interest in the Digital Migration attempt by Government since the association suspects certain things are being hidden.

Mr. Aninkorah thanks Professor Karikari for advising GIBA to go to court and also sustain the pressure on the Communications Ministry as their move is unlawful.