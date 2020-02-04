Our Main Mission Is To Train Households With Pranic Healing System — Trainer

The Chief trainer for pranic healing, Mr Solomon Mensah, a pranic healer of West Africa pranic healing therapy foundation under the auspicious of GMCKS pranic healing center Accra, said their main target is to train each household to become a pranic healer.

He indicated that pranic healing is an energy 'no touch' and no drug healing therapy based on the fundamental principal that the body has the innate ability to heal itself. This form of healing can cure back pain, flu and other diseases that physically attack anyone on this earth.

Mr. Mensah noted that when trained, he/she would be able to apply the pranic healing techniques when there are any burdened diseases.

He intimated that pranic healing requires only the palm of hands, clear thinking, clear intention, salt and water for its applications to set one free from ailments. Pranic healing is a common type of healing that everyone can apply to oneself.

According to him, pranic healing is not something new in the system. He added that it is a synthesis of ancient esoteric healing methods that have been rediscovered, researched and tested decades with proven success by researched works.

"We started using pranic healing in Ghana for the past 16 years and we have already established centers in West Africa countries which includes, Togo, Burkina Faso, la Cotedevoire, Gambia, Nigeria and the others," he added

He stressed that there will be two days pranic healing training in each constituency and a free healing demonstration, by announcing our pranic healing training through opinion leaders within the district and constituencies in the Ashanti region.

Mr. Mensah added that thousands of miracle healing have been documented with the use of pranic healing globally. Pranic healing including the full spectrum of physical and psychological conditions, headache, multiple sclerosis cancer and others.

He disclosed this to the media when they organised a free pranic healing workshop to the general public at Miklin Hotel.

Some of the participants testify the effectiveness of pranic healing at home, workplaces anytime there is a sickness worrying the body. "It is a very form of healing that you can apply," he emphasised.