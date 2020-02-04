Manhyia Local Prison Records No Escape In 2019!

Penal records from the Manhyia Local Prison indicate that the Manhyia Palace based Correctional facility, recorded no incident of escape of a prisoner in 2019.

This was made known by the Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Deputy Director of Prisons Hanson Adu Awuku during their 2019 End of Year Get-together, held at the forecourt of the National House of Chiefs, in Kumasi last Friday.

“Mr. Chairman, let me also state that, in the year under review; our noble station recorded no incident of escape; and this, I must commend my officers for being vigilant and having their work at heart”, he stressed.

The end of year get-together is organized for Officers and their families every year to release job stress, meet new friends and awards given to deserving officers.

NVTI Certification Exams.

He also made mention of the tremendous efforts of the ICT Instructors at the station who saw to the registration of five inmates for the ICT examination; who eventually came out with 100% success in all the subjects registered.

Call on Officers.

DDP Hanson Adu Awuku again called on officers to take advantage of service educational policies to add value to themselves by enrolling in short and long educational or professional courses.

“Mr. Chairman, let me take this opportunity to urge officers present to take advantage of educational programs in order to add value to themselves and also become precious assets to the service”, he said.

Chairman.

The guest of honour and Chairman for the occasion was the Ashanti Regional Prisons Commander, Deputy Director of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Owusu Amponsah, also lauded the Officer-in-Charge of Manhyia Local for instilling discipline in his men and also making sure no disciplinary charges were read or heard about any of his men in the Service Orders.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me commend officers here at the Manhyia Local Prison for carrying themselves well and also having a clean sheet in the Service Orders”, he stated.

The program was graced by heads of sister security services, Officers-in-Charge for Kumasi Female and Amanfrom Camp Prisons, philanthropists, the Clergy, retired officers, traditional rulers among other dignitaries.