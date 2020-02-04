Ghana Will Be Disgraced If Gov't Fails To Act On AirBus--Kokofu

Listen to article

Former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Henry Kwabena Kokofu has said Ghana will be disgraced worldwide if President Akufo-Addo led administrations fails to prosecute government officials who were involved Airbus corruption scandal.

According to him, Ghana’s reputation is as stake so the government must do well to arrest and prosecute people who are involved in the Airbus scandal.

“As a nation, we need to do investigations and punish the people who are involved in the scandal and clear our name as a country. I know the President has directed the special prosecutor to ensure justice is done, am pleading with Ghanaians to have patience,” Henry Kwabena Kokofu told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

” As a lawyer, this is a technical issue we need to have patience and allow the law to work but if we fail to punish the offenders we will be disgraced wold-wide.”

In the case of Ghana, the Judgement of the Crown Court highlights instances where Airbus officials, as part of a scheme to obtain and or maintain contracts with the government, either bribed or agreed to bribe intermediaries with close links to a high-ranking state official said to have influence over the country’s aircraft purchase plans between 2011 and 2015.

According to The Guardian of the UK, Airbus was found guilty by a High Court in London for paying huge bribes to secure contracts during Mr. Mahama’s tenure as President of Ghana and Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Court later fine Airbus of three billion pounds (£3bn) as penalties, something that anti-corruption investigators have described as the largest ever corporate fine for bribery in the world after judges declared the corruption was grave, pervasive and pernicious.”

---KingdomfmOnline