Airbus Scandal: NPP Seeking Equalisation For Corrupt Akufo-Addo – Kwakye-Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister Felix Kwakye-Ofosu has slammed the governing New Patriotic Party of deliberately dragging former president John Mahama into the Airbus controversy.

He said the NPP is seeking equalisation to shore up President Akufo-Addo's corrupt image with the haste in which they are dragging in the former President.

“This quick uninformed, pedestrian analysis belongs to the garbage and we should leave it there. The hasty conclusions being drawn by the NPP is an attempt to equalise because President Akufo-Addo has failed and has come to be known as the most corrupt Ghanaian president since independence,” he told Starr News Monday.

has alleged the government official 1 cited in the UK and US court documents in the Airbus scandal as former President and NDC candidate John Dramani Mahama.

The party has consequently dared Mr Mahama to publicly speak to confirm or deny the assertion instead of hiding behind a statement from former AG Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong.

Addressing the media, director of Communications for the party Yaw Buaben Asamoah argued the former president is not fit to return to the Presidency in the wake of claims bribes were paid him through his brother.

Meanwhile, a member of the opposition NDC’s legal team Abraham Amaliba says the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will struggle to probe the Airbus controversies tasked him by the President.

President Akufo-Addo has referred the Airbus bribery scandal to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for immediate investigations.

A letter signed by Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin stated that these investigations are expected to be conducted in collaboration with the United Kingdom authorities.

The reports which emerged after the company admitted in a UK court that it paid bribes to officials in some five countries including Ghana between 2009 and 2015 have sparked rumours in Ghana.

Some Ghanaians have challenged NDC which was in charge of the governance of the country during the period to respond to the claims.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday, Mr Amaliba said there are easier jobs the president could have given the Special prosecutor to work on.

“Now you give this difficult task, now martin Amidu has to go fishing, he must identify who is government officer 1 and then meet those people and all that. There was a reason the court did not mention names; because the said government were not heard in the trial.

“There are many easy cases that could be dealt with by Martin but you ignore that and give him such a difficult task. There many of such cases around the president but he is jumping all of them. I don’t know why he will burden Mr. Amidu with such difficult jobs”.

