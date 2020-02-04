Plenty Churches But Corruption Has Occupies The Land – Pentecost Chairman

The Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye has bemoaned the level of corruption in the country.

He said Ghana is highly perceived as a religious nationwide with churches dotted everywhere yet corruption has eaten deep into the moral fabric of society.

“Our dear nation is full of many churches, yet, corruption has filled the land. This means the Church in this generation is not salty enough to cure the corruption of the land. The church was established to bring a solution to the corruption and not to partake of it,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye, therefore, advised Christians to uphold righteousness, honesty, hard work and faithfulness in their various workplaces and homes so that the fortunes of the nations would be transformed for the better.

Speaking at the Bantama Central Assembly church auditorium during a fundraising event towards the construction of a National Cathedral in Accra, Apostle Nyamekye said the National Cathedral would only meet its intended purpose as a symbol of the Church of God if Christians model righteousness in every sphere of society.

Speaking on the topic: “The Church and the National Cathedral,” with Ephesians 3:10 as his main scripture reference, Apostle Nyamekye stressed that the church is the most powerful institution in the world established for the transformation of society.

He said that God’s intent for establishing the church is that, through the church, the manifold wisdom of God would be made known to the rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms.

According to the Chairman, these rulers and authorities in the heavenly realms are the forces that govern nations, adding that, political figures are in no capacity to confront such powers; instead, the Church is the only institution equipped to deal with them.

“This is why some people come into power with good intentions; however, when they assume office, they fail to live up to expectations. This is because there are forces that govern nations and the ordinary politician has no authority to confront them,” he explained.

Among other reasons, Apostle Nyamekye said that the Church is powerful because it possesses the truth, who is Jesus Christ. He said the Church was established by the blood of Jesus Christ and has Jesus Christ as its foundation. “Jesus Christ is the Truth that brings liberation, and this Truth can only be found in the Church,” he pointed out.

He added that the church is the foundation and pillar of truth; therefore, “if the church is immoral, it weakens the truth. The church must, therefore, be the light the shines on darkness.”

Touching on the essence of the National Cathedral, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said that “the presence of a National Cathedral in the city tells us that God is in the midst of the people. It indicates the true character of the people and reminds the Christian believer who he or she has become in the Lord – a temple. It also challenges Christians to live for the truth, and serves as a constant reminder to us that Christ will one day reign in the midst of His people.”

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that construction of the national cathedral would officially commence on 5 March this year.

---classfmonline