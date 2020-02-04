CID Arrest Top NPP Executive Over Missing Galamsey Excavators

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police has picked up a top executive of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), over his alleged role in the missing excavators seized from illegal miners.

The NPP Central Regional Vice Chairman, Horace Ekow Ewusi was arrested on Monday

It will be recalled that during the height of the fight against illegal mining between 2017 and 2018 about five hundred earthy moving machines were seized by the Lands and Natural Resources Minister.

The then sector Minister, John Peter Amewu who sanctioned the seizure directed them to be parked at the premises of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and also Chairperson for the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), disclosed that most of the excavators that were seized from illegal miners had vanished.

The Concerned Small Scale Miners Association told the Minister that they know the whereabouts of the missing excavators.

A letter sighted by Citi News revealed that Prof. Frimpong-Boateng wrote a letter to the Police CID to investigate Horace Ekow Ewusi over his alleged involvement.

---CitinewsRoom