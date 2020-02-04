I Will Brutally Beat Mugabe If He Continues His Foolishness – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong has issued a staunch warning to a Ghanaian based radio broadcaster and a devoted supporter of former President John Mahama, Salifu Maase a.k.a Mugabe to desist from verbally attacking President Akufo-Addo or face his wrath.

The MP during an interview on a London based Ghanaian radio station, Hot digital radio today, said, he will subject Mugabe to severe beatings to shut him from his incessant, unmitigated and unwarranted guff he unleashes on the President Akufo-Addo.

The Assin MP who was agitated by Mugabe’s 'unpleasant' comment, branding the president of Ghana as useless, dared Mugabe to boast of any of his family members who can be compared to the president.

“My car driver has more dignity than foolish Mugabe , the Assin MP lamented.

Mugabe who was charged in early 2019 with the publication of false news, alleging he had information on a planned threat on the life of Multimedia Group Limited journalist , Manasseh Azuri , in a recent video claimed the President has vicious plans of killing him.

At the top of his voice, Mugabe exclaimed "Nana Addo, send your boys that they should go and kill Mugabe. I’m not Ahmed Suale! I am telling you this afternoon, the President of the Republic of Ghana, I am not Ahmed Suale, IGP, Kan Dapaah, I am not Ahmed Suale. I am sending signal to the President, the National security, enough is enough with the intimidations. I dare you to try me and see where power lies.!

Kennedy Agyapong responding said he wishes the security personnel will expedite actions and arrest Mugabe for his politically harmful speeches which gives a correct indication of the NDC’s plans to create chaos in the upcoming 2020 elections.

The Assin MP said if the security officers are unwilling to execute their work duties, then he will personally subject Mugabe to different categories of slaps to silence his foolishness.

Kennedy Agyapong was interviewed by Jack Vandyk and Opanin Marfo on a London based Ghanaian radio station, Hot Digital radio online. Ernest Owusu Bempah was also part of the Conversation.

Locate Kennedy Agyapong’s interview from 17th minute of the YouTube video attached.

Source: Sirrichie.com