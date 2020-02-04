Coronavirus: Ambassador Assures Protection For Ghanaians In China

Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng has said the Ghana Mission in China is working to ensure that every Ghanaian in China is fully protected from the deadly novel Coronavirus.

In a statement to allay the fears of relatives of Ghanaians in China, Ambassador Boateng, said “We are in constant touch with the leadership of the Ghanaian community and the student leadership across China and working together to ensure that every Ghanaian in China is fully protected at this time.”

According to him, “The Ghana Mission in Beijing has full confidence in the measures put forward so far by the Chinese leadership to contain, prevent the spread and treat affected patients of the Coronavirus.”

“I wish to assure all parents and relatives of Ghanaians in China at this time that the Ghana Mission in China is in control of the situation and need your support and prayers for God to help the scientists and doctors who have put their lives on the line to find a timely cure for this terrible Coronavirus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang, has noted that “there is no confirmed or suspected cases in Ghana to date.”

Giving an update of the coronavirus situation in China, he said, China has recorded a total of 304 deaths from pneumonia epidemic caused by the deadly novel Coronavirus.

According to health authorities from the Asian nation, by 24:00 pm on February 1st, 2020, a total of 14, 380 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus were reported in China.

It would be recalled that on January 30, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the novel coronavirus outbreak has become a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

A total of 18 countries including Germany, USA, Taiwan, Australia, Cote d’Ivoire, have tested suspected persons for Coronavirus with some cases being confirmed.

---citinewsroom