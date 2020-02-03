Federation Of Muslim Councils Want Voter Registration Dates Reviewed

Listen to article

Greetings of peace from the Federation of Muslim Councils (FMC)!

The Federation of Muslim Councils, for the avoidance of doubt, is recognized by Article 166 [1] (a) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic Ghana as a representative body for the interests and welfare of Muslims in Ghana.

In furtherance of its constitutional recognition, as an umbrella body and mouthpiece of Muslims in Ghana, the FMC, through the late Lawyer (Alhaji) Bashiru Ahmed Futa, represented Ghanaian Muslims on the Constituent Assembly that gave birth to the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

It is worthy of note, also, that, on behalf of Muslims in Ghana, the FMC without noise, led the crusade that culminated in the unprecedented passage by Parliament of Ghana the law declaring the two Islamic festivals (Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha) as national public holidays across the country.

By virtue of its status and position, therefore, the Federation of Muslim Councils represents the interests of Ghanaian Muslims by serving on a host of statutory, governmental and non-governmental institutions, and is frequently consulted by governments and Parliament of Ghana on various matters of national importance as and when necessary.

The FMC is a founding member of the Forum of Religious Bodies (FORB), and was prominent in the attempts by the FORB to settle the impasse between the former President JJ Rawlings and the then Vice President Ekow Nkensen Ackaah in March 1996. The FORB has since metamorphosed into the Ghana Conference of Religions for Peace (GCRP).

The FMC was represented on the 2008 IEA Presidential Debate by its National Coordinator, Hajj Abdullah S. Williams.

In conflict resolution, it was the FMC leadership that dialogued with the Christian Council of Ghana, among others, to defuse, by God’s grace, the Christian-Muslim conflict which erupted in Sekondi in October 1995 and nearly engulfed the whole country.

Indeed, the FMC has existed very quietly but with a great deal of notable achievements for Muslims and for national development.

Respectfully, Madam, it is in this capacity of the FMC that we write this letter to you.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting was prescribed by Allah in Holy Book, the Qur’an. Allah says:

"Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you many learn piety and righteousness." (Qur’an Chapter 2:183).

Hopefully, the muslim month of fasting, Ramadaan, will this year commence on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and end on Saturday, May 23, 2020. On the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month of the year and the month of fasting. The word Ramadan originates from the Arabic root word which means ‘scorching heat’ or ‘intense dryness’.

In observing the fast, Muslims across the world, will abstain from eating, drinking, sexual relations and other activities considered mundane, from dawn to dusk. They will focus on the religion and self-reflection. Because Allah views fasting as inherently stressful, not every Muslim is expected to fast during the period. Pregnant women as well as those who are sick or traveling are exempt but to recompense in other forms. (Qur’an Chapter 2: 185).

“The month of Ramadan is that in which was revealed the Quran; a guidance for mankind, and clear proofs of the guidance, and the criterion (of right and wrong). And whosoever of you is present, let him fast the month, and whosoever of you is sick or on a journey, a number of other days. Allah desires for you ease; He desires not hardship for you; and that you should complete the period, and that you should magnify Allah for having guided you, and that perhaps you may be thankful”. (Qur’an Chapter 2: 185).

In the countdown to the presidential and parliamentary election this year, the Electoral Commission (EC) has announced 18th April to 23rd May , 2020 as dates for the compilation of a new voters register . While we wish the EC well in its endeavours to execute this important national exercise, we also wish to draw attention to the discomfiture the exercise will cause muslims nationwide as it coincides with the fasting period.

Voter registeration exercises in our part of the globe are characterised by hassles including queing for long hours , sometimes in the sun and for days before one goes through. This is not the kind of torment one would want to see a fasting person go through.

Still fresh on our minds are the media reportage of people who collapsed over exhaustation after waiting long in qeues, in certain parts of the country, to acquire the national identity card, not to mention that that even was not in Ramadan , neither were the victims even fasting.

While we concede the importance of this national exercise of compiling a new voters register, the Federation of Muslim Councils firmly believes that the timimg of the exercise is just not favourable to muslims .

It is the sincere hope and prayer of the Federation of Muslim Councils that the on-going tripartrite negotiations among the Eminent Advisory Committee of the EC , IPAC and EC will lead to an amicably fruitful results to move us forward as a nation. We hope and pray too that the importance of the Isamic calender and the fasting period will not be lost sight of.

In light of the above the Federation of Muslim Coucils calls on your good office and the Electoral Commission to review the period of the intended new voter registration exercise, to a more suitable one, possibly to commence a day after the Idul Fitr holiday for, if care is not taken many muslims will be disenfrancised come December 7 , 2020!!!

Al-Hajj Muhammad Amir Kpakpo Addo

Secretary- General

Federation of Muslim Councils, Ghana

Email: [email protected]

CC: