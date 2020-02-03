Prestea Huni-Valley MP Picks Forms For Re-Election

Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng Gyasi (Mrs.) the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region of the Republic of Ghana has picked nomination forms to contest the parliamentary seat and seek RE-ELECTION for the second term in 2020.

Hon. Member of Parliament who also doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Art,. let the NPP to snath the constituency seat from the NDC in the 20216 general elections.

Hon. MP congratulated the constituency executives, electoral area Coordinators, Polling station executives and all party sympathizers for the support they gave her during the 2016 elections and charged them to do more to retain the power come 2020 both Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

She said the president has performed Better and therefore need four More years to do more for the good people of Ghana especially Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency