A/R: Asenso Boakye Quiz Competition Launched

The Deputy Chief of Staff Hon. Francis Asenso Boakye together with Bantama Sub Metro educational directorate has launched a quiz competition dubbed Asenso Boakye quiz competition for Bantama Sub Metro for pupils.

The quiz has been grouped into three categories for both primary and JHS. They are Abrepo circuit, Bantama circuit and Bohyen circuit.

The quiz will commence on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Bantama State Boys M/A JHS.

He mentioned that the trophy with three computers, two computers, one computer will be given to first, second and third respectively as their reward. All the finalist students at both primary and JHS will get tablet and laptop each.

Speaking at the launching which took place at the Bantama State Boys M/A JHS, Mr. Asenso revealed that, the authorities from the Bantama Sub Metro educational directorate approach him to support them in their upcoming quiz competition which agreement was made to use his name as the banner headline.

The ratonale, he added was that he was a “spelling B” champion during his primary days and urged the students to learn hard to be able to reach his level of education in future.

He urged the students to excel through this quiz competition for a better future. He added that the competition will be a continuous initiative for those in Bantama constituency.

Meanwhile Mayor for Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Hon Osei Assibey Antwi who graced the occasion also commended Hon. Asenso Boakye for launching this quiz for the students within Bantama Sub Metro.

Hon. Mayor, pleaded with other old students to follow the trend by organizing such things for their various formal schools which are in need of educational logistics.

He cited an example that, Hon. Asenso Boakye started from State Boys M/A JHS and now he is a presidential staffer and also mentioned the late Kofi Annan who also attended Asem boys but ended up being a UN General Secretary.

He encouraged the students to always take their lessons serious to achieve better living at the end of the day.