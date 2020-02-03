Amasaman NPP Train Party Communicators

The Communications Directorate of Amasaman ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has embarked on an orientation and training workshop for constituency communicators in Amasaman.

The workshop, which is first of it's kind in the constituency, was to equip participants with basic communications skills and update them on current party and government issues.

The programme, which forms part of an integrated effort of augmenting and boosting the party communication, under the auspices of the Regional Communications Directorate, saw many party functionaries present.

Speaking under the theme, "Building A Strategic And Effective Means For Communication - Role Of A Party Communicator", each speaker used the opportunity, to sensitize members on the task ahead and promised to undertake several of such engagements to ensure participants are well equipped in communication tools, mediums and strategies.

On his part, the National Deputy Communications Director, used the opportunity to explain certain issues in the party and appealed to participants to always defend and uphold decisions of the party.

He said, the NPP has proved over time, that it is a better manager of the economy and appealed to members to help propagate the good works of the Nana Addo government to every Ghanaian.

The constituency Communications Officer for Amasaman, John Davis, known in the media and political landscape as Opeimu Woyome, said this is just the first step of mobilizing to capture the Amasaman seat from the NDC, which has ruled the constituency for 24 out of the 28years since the beginning of the fourth republic and promised more of such engagements before, during and after the 2020 elections.

He noted that the Nana Addo government has achieved a lot in its first term and deserves another four years, however, that can be possible if all communicators, can dedicate their time to propagating the good deeds of the NPP government in their various communities.

The Deputy National Communications Director, Nana Yaw Preko, Mr. Obeng Fosu (BT Baba Tauffic), Deputy PRO for Ministry of Education, Mr. Solomon Assante, former constituency chairman and a Deputy Regional communications Director in-charge of Operations, Mr. William Frimpong-Bonsu, a Deputy Director of Communications at the Region and a Development Consultant, Mr. Benjamin Akowuah, a member of the National Communications Team and last but not the least, Nana Kwame Apau, communications lecturer and a member of the regional communications operations team where all present.