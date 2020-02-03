NPP Effiduase-Asokore Women's Wing Pick Nomination Form For Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie

The women's wing of the New Patriotic Party in Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, this morning affirmed their commitment to fully endorse and support the re-election of the Affable and kind-hearted legislator for their constituency, by marching through the principal street from Asokore to Effiduase NPP party office to pick Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye's nomination form for him.

The Constituency office was amazingly electrified as the women chant and sang with the name of their cherish and reveled MP, Nana Ayew Afriyie (the incumbent MP)

Speaking with one of the ladies at the program, she said " Effiduase-Asokore has gotten a selfless and People centered leader, who has represented our area very well in Parliament and in government. Under him our constituency has been transformed and if he stay in office for a longer period, it would be better for us all. We therefore decided to endorse and pick this form for him because we have seen how dedication towards the development we currently witnessing in the Constituency " she concluded.

Another also added "Gye Nyame the Destiny Changer has shown in just 3 years in office as MP that, he deserves more years to help transform our constituency and the people in it. Today in my village, we have an Immigration and Police officers, credit to our listening MP, Nana Ayew. God bless him saaaaaaa"

"For the Love Hon Nana Ayew Afriye has shown towards us as our MP, we are going to reward him hugely by voting for him massively. He facilitated for us to get an interest free loans to expand or set up capital for our works. Today am able to pay my wards fees and feed my family as well"

The crowd present which included Constituency women organisers, polling station women organisers, friends of Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, Effiduase-Asokore loyal ladies, et al, held the opinion that, another term for Dr Nana Ayew Afriye would bring a lot of positive Transformation within the Constituency.

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes to the poll once again on Saturday, the 25th of April, 2019 to elect its Parliamentary Candidates in their incumbent Constituencies, we with no reservations rally our support behind Nana Ayew Afriyie and will promise to avail ourselves to vote massively for a win for him. This we believe should be the priority of the entire constituency as he has pledged a dedicated service towards the development toour constituency.