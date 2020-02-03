Current Voters' Register Not Credible; Stop Intimidating EC - Sammy Awuku Jabs NDC

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has cautioned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop destructing the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to compile a new voters' register.

According to Sammy Awuku, the current register has been over-stretched, hence, the need for a new one with enhanced features to protect its credibility.

Speaking to Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 1O7.7, Sammy Awuku said,”The need for the new voters’ register has been necessitated by several factors, including the need to replace the outmoded biometric machines which will also ensure free and fair elections.”

“The current register is over-bloated and it will be in the right direction for the EC to compile a new register. I believe that the new register compilation is required to ensure a reliable and credible election.”

Sammy Awuku further stressed that "the news from the EC is welcoming and he together with his party welcomes it wholeheartedly.

"The arguments by the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and Inter-Party Resistance against the New Voters Register (IPRAN) is baseless, misleading and completely bogus.”

Background

The Electoral Commission, EC says their decision to change the voters’ register is to have a more credible one to pave way for a smooth election and avoid issues surrounding the process.

The EC also indicated that during the exhibition of the voters’ register, some people were not captured because of the equipment which was being used during the exercise.