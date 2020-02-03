Akufo-Addo Is The Most Corrupt President Ever - Joshua Akamba

The National Organiser for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba says President Akufo-Addo is the “most corrupt” President Ghana has ever produced.

He says President Akufo-Addo has failed to fight corruption under his watch on which he rode on to become the President in 2016.

According to him, Nana Addo “must accept full responsibility for the unenviable accolade as the most corrupt President in Ghana’s history, which hangs around his neck and find out why it is so.”

Joshua Hamidu Akamba told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7 that, the President has demonstrated clearly that “he was not in touch with the realities of the time: that he heads the most corrupt government in the history of Ghana.”

In his words, “the corrupt level of the current government has passed the test of hypothesis and has assumed the level of theory and in full practice.

"From today President Akufo-Addo must accept that he is the most corrupt President in the history of Ghana and there is no doubt about that.

"The backbone of corruption, which was almost broken until the advent of this administration, has been strengthened because President Akufo-Addo’s punishment for those found wanting is to go and sin no more.”

According to him, the President’s approach to dealing with corruption witnessed by well-meaning Ghanaians under his government has been a laughable disaster of a pattern.

He noted that, aside corruption, poor governance including security issues, bad economic situations have led to unrest and agitations by Ghanaians who he indicated have not been treated fairly by government.