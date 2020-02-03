Joshua Akamba Vows To Stop EC From Creating New Voters' Register

Listen to article

The National Organiser for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has vowed to resist attempts by the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters register.

Akamba has accused the EC of scheming to rig the upcoming 2020 elections in favour of the government with its planned new register.

He argues the Commission’s decision to go ahead and compile a new register amid resistance from some opposition political parties and some civil society groups could “derail our democracy.”

“We are going to do this at a time when teachers, nurses, contractors, drivers and students are crying” for unmet and unresolved concerns. We will do anything to stop the EC compiling a new voter’s register,” Joshua Hamidu Akamba told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

According to him, the EC cannot prove that the existing electoral roll is not credible, warning that “the NDC will resist the EC’s attempt to change the voters’ register with all it might through a series of demonstrations.

The NDC insists the EC can use the current register for the upcoming elections explaining that venture for a new one is a total waste of money, communicators of the party say.

He added that the existing one was even used for the local assembly elections on December 17 last year.

The Commission has consistently argued that the current register is not fit for purpose. Biometric Verification Devices linked with the roll are worn out, the EC argued among over 30 reasons.