Coronavirus: Ghana’s Technical Coordinating Committee MeetsToday

The National Technical Coordinating Committee will today Monday meet to review arrangements to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

The Committee of experts was constituted last week to plan for possible cases of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The Ministry of Health in a statement last week said the meeting will be “to review the resilience of our current arrangements to prevent an outbreak of the virus.”

The coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the outbreak was discovered and begun to spread outside China.

So far, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has designated the Ridge Hospital and the Tema General Hospital as initial case management centres.

Regional directors of health have also been instructed to designate treatment centres in their respective regions.

The Minister of Health and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration will on February 4, 2020, brief Parliament on the government's preparedness towards dealing with the coronavirus. Ghanaian students stranded

Meanwhile, the China chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has called on the Government to evacuate all Ghanaian students in China within the next three days

The Union expressed fears over the wellbeing of Ghanaian students in the country.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, reopening dates for most universities in China have been postponed indefinitely, leaving international students stranded.

Several countries including the United States of America and Australia have evacuated their citizens from China.

