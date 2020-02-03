37 Military Hospital To Close Down Two Units For Fumigation Exercise On Friday

The 37 Military Hospital will from Friday, February 7 to Friday, March 6, 2020, close down two of its units to allow for a routine fumigation exercise.

The two units which will be affected are the Medical and Emergency unit (MEU) and the Trauma, Surgical and Emergency Units.

According to a press statement signed by the Deputy Director of Press Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Ala-Anyane, the exercise has become necessary because of insect infestations in the said units.

The statement however assured that, admitted patients of the units will not be negatively affected by the exercise since provisions have been made for them to be transferred to other wards while the exercise takes place.

The statement also apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of the exercise.

