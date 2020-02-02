Two International Bodies Call On Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

Two internationally recognized qualification awarding bodies, International Baccalaureate (IB), Switzerland and Pearson Education UK, have jointly paid a courtesy call on the Executive Secretary of National Accreditation Board (NAB), Dr. Kingsley Nyarko.

The visit was to discuss the possibility of having joint career-related pre-tertiary qualifications for Ghanaians by the two bodies as well as share with the NAB the development and recognition of the IB career-related programmes in UK and globally.

The Executive Secretary welcomed the idea of a joint career-related programme, which is a combination of both academic and vocational modules. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko indicated that the idea was in line with President Akufo-Addo’s agenda of promoting and supporting the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana.

The two bodies are set to jointly offer career-related pre-tertiary qualification to all Ghanaians especially to students who want to focus on vocational based studies whiles pursuing tertiary education qualifications.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Peter Fidzcuk, Manager for International Baccalaureate Development and Recognition, UK, Adzo Ashie, the IB African Development and Recognition Manager, Eddie Conor, Head of Vocational Strategy and Business Solutions, Europe and Africa and Gabriel Sowah Mensah, Regional Development Manager, West Africa, Pearson Education.

Pearson Education organizes examinations and awards pre-tertiary and vocational qualifications one of which is the BTEC and the International Baccalaureate award ‘A’ level qualifications and career-related diplomas.