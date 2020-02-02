Doctor Narrates How Kofi B Died

A Doctor at a Cape Coast Hospital has given full account of Highlife Musician Kofi B in his last days before the sudden death.

According to Kofi Nti, a doctor who witnessed the final minutes of his friend, Kofi B said he was ‘restless and vomited a lot’.

Upon reaching the hospital in Cape Coast, Kofi B started sweating profusely and later started vomiting, Kofi Nti told Peace FM in an interview.

“He talked about feeling hot before he started vomiting. The doctor gave him some injections and gave him oxygen. I know the doctor did his best; he died about 3:am,” he said.

In an interview with the doctor who saw him give up the ghost, he said Kofi B was “restless and had a very High Blood Pressure (BP). His BP was around 150/120. He had difficulty in breathing and had profuse vomiting.”

The doctor added that “his body is being sent to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. A post-mortem will be conducted to know the real cause. For now we don’t have the authority to confirm what killed him.”

Kofi B, born Kofi Boakye Yiadom, is known for hit songs such as ‘Mmbrowa’, ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ among other hit songs.

The ‘Koforidua Flowers’ hitmaker is a household name in Ghana and his demise is breaking lots of hearts.

Tributes have started flooding social media.

---GhananNewspage