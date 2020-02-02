MP For Akatsi South Constituency Commiserates With Avedzi Family

The young Member of Parliament for Akatsi South Constituency, Ben Ahiafor, on Saturday signed a book of condolence opened in memory of the late Mrs. Fortune Abla Avedzi, Wife of Hon. James Klutsey Avedzi the MP for Ketu North Constituency.

Mr. Ben Ahiafor, who cried at the time of signing the book at Xipe in the Volta of Ghana, was accompanied by the NDC Constituency executives in the Akatsi South Constituency.

Mrs. Avedzi died on the 30th January 2020 at New Hope clinic, Denu in the Volta Region after a short illness according to a letter signed by the NDC Constituency Secretary for Ketu North, Mr.Martin Amenaki

Several tributes have poured in for the lovely and caring mother from influential individuals including the Constituency Treasurer for Akatsi South, Mr. Solomon Adoteivi.

Speaking to the family and later to journalists, the prolific member of parliament for Akatsi south Constituency noted that Mrs. Fortune Abla Avedzi was not only his colleague wife , we had worked together for a long time from when I was the School Prefect for Abor Senior High School and she was the Girls Prefect too in the same year and the same class, so she was his very good friend, Mr. Ben Admitted with tears.



Read his full statement below

"We lost very industrious soul. You and I were referred to as Mama Aborsco and Torgbui Aborsco respectively, as you were my Girl's Prefect while I was the Boy's Perfect in Abor Secondary school. Your untimely departure has shaken our foundation. May your soul Rest in Perfect Peace."