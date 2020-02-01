Ablekuma Central MP Donates To Kaneshie Senior High

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Hon Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh NARTEY yesterday, 31st January 2020 donated Laptops to some students of Kaneshie Secondary and Technical School(KATECO).

Hon. Ebenezer Nartey who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Lands and Forestry Committee in Parliament said the donation was in fulfillment of a promise made by him to the students who participated in the Independence National Debate and placed 1st in Greater Accra Region and later went on to place 5th position at the National level which took place at Koforidua.

The Legislature said the laptops are to support their learning process to prepare them adequately for any challenge that will come up in the future.

Mr. Charles Kojo Poku, A Board member at Kaneshie Secondary Technical School and Dean of Students Methodist University College Ghana expressed gratitude to the MP for his continuous support to the school.

Ms Pearl Bruce, Headmistress of the School, thanked the Member of Parliament and assured him that the Laptops would be put to good use and for the purpose for which it was donated.