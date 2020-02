Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement sweeps local elections

This week on The Sound Kitchen, you'll hear the answer to the question about voter turnout in Hong Kong's District Council elections. There's a little lesson on leap years, listener news, great music – and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

For our DX enthusiast and shortwave listener friends: I am sad to announce we no longer have a shortwave frequency; we have severe budget constraints which no longer permit us to broadcast via shortwave.

"Paris Live", our afternoon news program, is on-the-air Monday – Friday, from 13:00 to 14:00 UTC/GMT. You can hear "Paris Live" on our website, rfienglish.com, or on World Radio Network.

For North America: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Africa and Asia: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 05:00 to 05:59, from 09:00 to 09:59 and from 15:00 to 15h59 UTC/GMT.

For Europe: WRN broadcasts the quotidian RFI English programme three times a day from Monday to Friday, from 06:00 to 06:50, from 11:00 to 11:59 and from 19:00 to 19:59 UTC/GMT.

In Paris, you can hear us on World Radio Paris on DAB+, Monday to Friday from 16:00 to 16:59.

Welcome to our 15 (!) new RFI Listeners Club members: Rehana Nusreen; Fareeha Rubab Anjum; Rifat Sultana; Maira Hassan; Kousar Parveen; Asma Bashir; Muhammad Sadeem Dur-e-Aab; Muhammad Hasnain Malik; Javed Raza Saqi; Khawar Hussain Sadiq; Fahad Hussain Anjum; Muhammad Nawaz Afzal Paio; Muhammad Shakeel Anjum; Shahid Hussain Anjum and Muhammad Aqeel Bashir. They are all members of the International Radio Listeners Organization in Jhang City, Pakistan.

So glad you have joined us!

This week's quiz: On 30 November, I asked you a question about elections in Hong Kong. On 24November, Hong Kongers cast their votes for their District Council representatives. The pro-democracy candidates won 389 out of the 452 elected seats, up from the 124 they previously held - and far more than they've ever won. The government's allies held just 58 seats, a remarkable collapse from their previous 300 seats.

This election was viewed as a referendum on the unrest, which has created the city's worst political crisis in decades. In a semiautonomous part of China where greater democracy is one of the protesters' biggest demands, it gave residents a rare chance to vote.

I asked you to send in the voter turnout count – how many people went and voted - in not only the 24 November 2019 elections, but in the last District Council elections, in 2015.

The answer is: Voter turnout this past year was 71 %. Typically in district council elections, it's not much more than 40 %. The previous poll in 2015 – which increased as well – turnout climbed to 47 %. This year the number of registered voters hit a record: 7 in 10 eligible voters went to the polls!

The winners are: Muhammad Shamim S, the president of the RFI Golden Eagles Club in Keralam State, India and RFI Listeners Club member Muhammad Nasyr from Katsina State, Nigeria. From Sindh, Pakistan, Amin Laghari; from Rangpur, Bangladesh, Rasheduzzaman; from Telangana, India, Dr S Indu Kuamri.

Congratulations winners!

Here's the music you heard on this week's program: Concerto Grosso in the Style of Handel: “Lady Madonna” (an arrangement of the song “Lady Madonna” by Paul McCartney and John Lennon by Peter Briener) performed by the Briener Chamber Orchestra; “Hallelujah” from Handel's Messiah, sung by the Royal Choral Society; “Valse Triste” by Jean Sibelius, performed by the Chamber Orchestra of Europe conducted by Vladimir Ashkenazy; “Water Lily” by George Fenton and John Leach, and the traditional “Firn Di Mekhutonim Aheym” (“Escorting the parents of the bride and groom home”), performed by Itzhak Perlman and the Klezmer Conservatory Orchestra.

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 2 March to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 7 March podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

