Security On Legon Campus My Top Priority--Hon. Lydia Seyram

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Constituency Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan says she is collaborating with the internal security of the University of Ghana to ensure holistic security.

“it is important that the police partner the internal security of the University to ensure holistic security. So far I have provided a car and motorbikes to the internal security of the University of Ghana to ensure the patrol day and night to protect all the students.

...We will be deploying patrol teams and assort motorbikes to partner their counterparts in the University to patrol the entire corridor and other places of interest and will be working in partnership to ensure that we stop such crimes and protect members of the University community,” Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“We are patrolling both day and night. We are still on our feet, working around the clock, through the police command and putting things in place to make sure that security is always maintained.”

The law-maker said plans have been made for strong collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to beef up security at the university.

It has also put in place measures to provide security services with the essential logistics to enable them to operate efficiently and effectively.

She also said his outfit will do its best to reduce the future occurrence of such incidents on campus.

