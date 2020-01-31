Dormaa East To Get Dams For Irregation Purposes

Construction works have begun on two main water reservoirs (dams) at Nsesresu and Asuhyiae towns of the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region, for the purposes of irrigation.

The intervention is part of a long standing government of Ghana policy, where communities especially in the Northern part of the country, with poor rainy season patterns, benefit from an implementation programmes for the construction of dugouts and dams to provide reliable water supply to rural communities.

The people of Nsesresu and Asuhyiae are mainly farmers and noted for the cultivation of vegetables such as garden eggs, tomatoes and okra aside other food crops.

In order to ensure sustainable employment through continues farming activities all year round, the District Chief executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, last Wednesday cut sod for the commencement of the projects.

The project which would cost the District nearly six hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵600,000.00) if feasible, would go a long way to encourage farming throughout the year, support food security, improve livelihood and ensure economic growth.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, the Hon. DCE, thanked the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, for all the interventions in the agriculture sector especially the current one which has to do with the Agriculture Mechanization Center of which his district is a beneficiary.

He urged the youth of the district, especially those who are burnt on searching for greener pastures overseas through unapproved and dangerous roots to stay back and take advantage of the enabling environment created by the government in the agriculture sector, for their own source for better livelihood and for the development of the district.